The Citrus Fruit You Should Be Using To Stuff Your Turkey

Whether you are cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving or for a Sunday family feast, you want to make sure its seasoned properly. While some families stuff their birds with dressing, we at Mashed have a better solution that could lead to a more flavorful turkey. Consider stuffing your turkeys with orange.

Combining orange and rosemary will give your bird a tanginess and zest that it may otherwise not have. As the turkey cooks, the juices from the orange will marinate through the meat of your turkey. Since its stuffed in the cavity, the orange should permeate to the breast and thighs of your turkey. To give your wings and legs a bit of an extra flavor boost, consider squeezing some orange juice on them as well.

Outside of flavor, oranges also play a big role in helping to make sure that your turkey is juicy and moist as well. The added moisture from the orange slices will prevent one of the worst carnal sins when it comes to poultry — overcooking the bird. It's quite simple. The juices from the oranges create a protective barrier for the internal meat of the bird. So while the outside gets golden crisp, the inside stays juicy.