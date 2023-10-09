What Ingredients Are Actually Used In Plant-Based Gummies?

From gummy bears to gummy worms and everything in between, chewy candies are a nostalgic treat. If you've ever attempted to make homemade gummies, you've likely noticed that the necessary ingredients include gelatin. Gelatin is an animal-derived product made from collagen protein, but it requires various animal byproducts like skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, and cartilage to be boiled in water.

Gelatin is often the go-to for gummies because it creates a gel and melts easily and quickly, releasing additional sweet, fruity flavors. However, those who are vegan, vegetarian, or avoid certain animal-derived ingredients have to look for alternatives, which is where plant-based gummies come into play. Plant-based gummies replicate that chewy candy texture without gelatin.

Well-known brands like Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish are often described as "accidentally vegan" candies because they use plant-derived thickeners made from corn syrup and starch instead of gelatin. Swedish Fish also use carnauba wax, a waterproof ingredient that comes from the leaves of the carnauba palm and gives gummy candies their glossy finish. Of course, with the addition of natural flavors and food dyes, the ingredient lists of major candy brands are more complicated. However, if you want to make plant-based gummies at home, you won't need many ingredients.