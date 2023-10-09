How To Choose The Best Apple To Pair With Your Cheese Board

A lot goes into crafting an Instagram-worthy cheese board — picking the best cheeses for your cheese board, figuring out complementary pairings, even choosing the right dish to serve it all on. Fortunately, experts have taken the complementary pairings out of your hands with a few handy dandy guidelines.

According to Chad Galer, a vice-president at Dairy Management, U.S. Dairy contributor, and international cheese judge, choosing the best cheese-and-apple pairings for your board boils down to balance. In an interview with Mashed, he explained that "the saltiness in cheese enhances the sweetness of the apples."

This bit of culinary science ties back to how our taste receptors detect sweetness. Introducing salt, such as through eating cheese, actually helps our nerves fire more rapidly, meaning our taste receptors can detect the sweetness of apples more quickly and more intensely. So, could the perfect cheese board really be as simple as playing off how salty and sweet go well together?