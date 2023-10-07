The Sign That Your Cream Cheese Icing Is Perfectly Mixed

When you bite into a cake, you want your eyes to roll back in sheer sugary delight. When you're a kid, the sweeter something is, the better. As you get older, however, and your growth spurts don't prompt that sugary craving, you aren't as prone to super-sweet tastes. Even frosting begins to lose some of its appeal. Instead of buttercream, the mildly tangier tinge of cream cheese becomes much more palatable. The challenge, then, is getting cream cheese frosting to the right consistency.

When you're making cream cheese frosting, the goal is to create a thick yet fluffy topping that can hold its shape. It shouldn't be so thick that it's hard to work with, and it definitely shouldn't be clumpy. However, you don't want to mix it to the point that it's runny — if you can pour it over your cupcakes, that's not frosting. When you get it right, you'll have a silky-smooth cream that's easy to spread and shape.