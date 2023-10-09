You Should Seriously Consider Adding Veggies To Your Cake

Children may want to eschew vegetables in favor of skipping right to dessert, but veggies and desserts don't have to be mutually exclusive. Get the best of both worlds by adding veggies to your batter and making a perfect cake for any occasion. Before you dismiss the idea, just know that veggies tend to work well with baked goods for the same reason fruit does — many veggies have a natural sweetness.

Veggies can also make your cake more moist. Just take the humble carrot, for instance: During World War II, the British began adding carrots to cakes as a form of natural sweetener since sugar supplies were rationed. Today, carrot cakes are a favorite among many, and they, of course, prominently feature shredded carrots. In addition to adding more nutrients and vitamins to your cake, vegetables' moisture lends itself to the batter's consistency, helping prevent a dry dessert. You may feel inclined to leave out or reduce the amount of butter and oil you're using, as well. Important to note, though, is that not all veggies are created equal, so be sure to pick the right kind for your cake.