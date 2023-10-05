New Honey Baked Ham And Cheddar Biscuits Arrive Just In Time For Holiday Breakfast Season

While we may know the Honey Baked Ham Company best for, well, its honey-baked hams, the company has more to offer. This year, in addition to hams, turkeys, sides, and pies, you can also buy pre-made or oven-ready ham and cheddar biscuits.

In a QSR press release, the ham company's CMO explained that "biscuits represent special gatherings with family and friends, good times and hearty meals with comfort and flavor." As such, the Honey Baked Ham company now sells southern-style buttermilk biscuits to upgrade the meals its customers share with loved ones every holiday season.

The biscuits will be offered both in-store in pre-made packs of three and nine and online as an oven-ready eight-pack. Take-and-bake packs come with enough honey-baked ham and cheddar cheese to make sliders, as well as garlic butter and a honey sauce to glaze the biscuits. With this simple kit, ham fans everywhere can achieve a ham recipe everyone needs to try in just a few minutes.