Why You Need A Strainer For Copycat McDonald's Szechuan Sauce

Your choice of dipping sauce plays a pivotal role in the experience of eating McDonald's. Whether you opt for ketchup or a different condiment, there's no denying that fries — and nuggets, really — serve as a vehicle for flavorful sauce. McDonald's Szechuan sauce is a unique choice for fried food, but customers love it. If you think it's delicious on McNuggets, just think of its potential applications beyond the McDonald's menu.

The untold truth of McDonald's Szechuan sauce is that to make it at home, you'll need to use a strainer twice to get it done. Mashed recipe developer Miriam Hahn uses a long list of ingredients for their copycat recipe of this condiment, and some of them will need to be strained out to achieve a smooth texture. Szechuan peppercorns, ginger, and garlic each play a part in generating the complex flavors of the sauce, but they ultimately get removed from the sauce for a silky finish.