Poppy O'Toole's Flavorful Method For The Most Succulent Holiday Turkey

Every year as Thanksgiving approaches, we hear more ideas for cooking the most delicious, succulent turkey. It could be that you need a new turkey fryer, or perhaps a convection oven will give you the juicy results you're looking for. For those who are still searching for the perfect holiday turkey recipe, chef Poppy O'Toole has your solution for you.

While the Michelin-trained chef and self-proclaimed Potato Queen is best known for her 15-hour potato hack video and her potato content and commentary, @poppycooks also waded into the area of turkey hacks with a two-part TikTok video for those who want to say no to dry turkey. In Part 1, she shows how to dry brine the turkey, using a combo of "some salt, sugar, herbs including rosemary and thyme and mixed spice to add a bit of extra flavor."

After it's sat covered in the fridge for a few days, the next step is to add compound butter, a recipe she shares in Part 2 of her TikTok video. The compound butter is a mix of rosemary, thyme, garlic, lemon zest, orange zest, and softened butter all mashed together with a little orange or lemon juice. The compound butter mixture is shoved inside the turkey along with onions, lemons, apple chunks, and herbs. Lastly, dry the turkey off, season it, and cook it.