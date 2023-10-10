How The Number Of Eggs Affects Your Brownies' Structure And Mouthfeel

Close your eyes and imagine that you are biting into the perfect brownie. What does it feel like? Does it feel like a piece of cake? Is it moist and dense and fudgy? Or does it have a chewy texture? All three are valid. And everyone has their ideal. If you prefer fudgy over cakey, that's fine. It's also okay if you'd rather have a chewy brownie. No matter which type of brownie you like, however, you want to be able to bake that specific type without fail. And there is one ingredient that is largely responsible for a brownie's structure: the eggs.

Eggs are a seemingly magical ingredient in baking. They add stability and structure to your recipe. They can act like glue, add moisture, or they can increase the amount of air bubbles trapped inside your batter to affect the texture. Consequently, changing how many eggs you add to your brownie batter, as well as what part of the egg you add, can create the type of brownie that you crave.