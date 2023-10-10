The Secret Meatloaf Ingredient That Cuts Down On Prep And Adds Flavor

There are few dishes more nostalgic than a hearty meatloaf. It packs a meaty punch and sticks to your ribs unlike anything else, acting as an entree and side dish all in one. The all-American comfort food has been around since the 1870s and has evolved through many iterations to reach its modern version. Mashed recipe developer Carlos Leo created a classic meatloaf recipe that uses pesto as the main vehicle for flavor. However, the meatloaf comes together harmoniously thanks to the work of a quarter cup of salsa.

The salsa is the MVP of this recipe because it does the work of three separate ingredients that you would otherwise have to chop ahead of time. That convenience factor is in the spirit of the rest of the recipe, which only requires about 10 minutes of prep time and comes together in the oven in 45 minutes. If you think you've experienced all that meatloaf has to offer, give this recipe a try.