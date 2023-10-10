The Secret Meatloaf Ingredient That Cuts Down On Prep And Adds Flavor
There are few dishes more nostalgic than a hearty meatloaf. It packs a meaty punch and sticks to your ribs unlike anything else, acting as an entree and side dish all in one. The all-American comfort food has been around since the 1870s and has evolved through many iterations to reach its modern version. Mashed recipe developer Carlos Leo created a classic meatloaf recipe that uses pesto as the main vehicle for flavor. However, the meatloaf comes together harmoniously thanks to the work of a quarter cup of salsa.
The salsa is the MVP of this recipe because it does the work of three separate ingredients that you would otherwise have to chop ahead of time. That convenience factor is in the spirit of the rest of the recipe, which only requires about 10 minutes of prep time and comes together in the oven in 45 minutes. If you think you've experienced all that meatloaf has to offer, give this recipe a try.
Salsa provides moisture and flavor for meatloaf
Carlos Leo's classic meatloaf with a twist recipe certainly contains a secret ingredient, but it's not what you'd expect. Yes, this recipe includes pesto, but another ingredient does the heavy lifting. Instead of dicing onions, peppers, and tomatoes for this recipe, Leo uses one quarter cup of salsa. Not only does this maneuver cut down on prep time, but it also infuses the meatloaf with extra flavor from all the seasonings in the salsa.
Another perk of using salsa in a meatloaf recipe is the added moisture. There's nothing worse than a dry, crumbly meatloaf. This one doesn't fall to pieces when you slice it. Instead, you'll be able to create clean, uniform portions. Pesto and egg also contribute to the loaf's moisture.
When you smell the aroma of this meatloaf wafting from your oven, you'll see why salsa was such an excellent choice. After allowing it to rest out of the oven for 10 minutes, serve it up with mashed potatoes, beans, or any vegetable you want.