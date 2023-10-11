Filipino Boodle Fight: The Traditional Grill-Out That Leaves Utensils Behind

For a typical Boodle Fight, you'll need a long table with space for each guest. You won't need chairs, though, since the meal is usually consumed standing up. The table needs no cloth or placemats, just banana leaves to add a decorative element. The leaves are essential to authenticity and also make for easy cleanup.

The main dishes are usually grilled or fried, making them easier to eat with your hands. Saucy meats are kept to a minimum since they make the process messier (you can always add sauces on the side). Aside from avoiding dishes that pose practical challenges, the sky is the limit. Favorite Filipino dishes, like pork belly (lechon) and chicken inasal, are generally featured. Filipino-style spring rolls, known as lumpia, are often included with the fried foods.

While plain white rice is common, garlic rice (sinangag) and fried rice may also be incorporated. Vegetables, salads, or pickles are usually available to balance the meal. Fresh fruit, including mango and dragonfruit, and small desserts often grace the table, adding to the visual appeal of the spread.