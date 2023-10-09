Starbucks Celebrates 20 Years Of Pumpkin Spice Lattes With Temporary Tattoos

While fall technically begins at the end of September, the early release of Pumpkin Spice Lattes at Starbucks each year has become the unofficial transition out of summer and into all things autumnal. Pumpkin drinks are an integral part of many people's fall festivities these days so it can be hard to imagine a time before they existed. However, just two decades ago, the iconic PSL was only an idea.

Back in 2003, Starbucks headquarters was hard at work trying to find the perfect drink that captured the autumn-inspired combination of pumpkin pie and espresso and only 100 stores were a part of the test launch for the Pumpkin Spice Latte on October 10, 2003. While Starbucks certainly didn't create the autumnal mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and allspice commonly used in pumpkin pie — even the term pumpkin spice has been around since at least 1930 — in the 20 years since the launch of the PSL, pumpkin spice has become a cultural phenomenon.

To celebrate the cultural impact of the PSL and to commemorate 20 years of pumpkin spice, Starbucks customers can receive temporary tattoos with their pumpkin drinks at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada on October 10, 2023. If the weather isn't chilly in your neck of the woods yet, don't fret. Your Pumpkin Spice Latte can be hot, iced, or blended to qualify for the birthday gift.