Costco Proves That Bundt Cakes Can Also Get Into The Spooky Spirit
As Costco shoppers know, you can find Costco bakery items for every season. Naturally, with Halloween drawing near, the chain has pulled out all the stops with spooky-themed desserts — including a webbed and oozing Bundt cake. Fans of the chain seem to be delighted.
The cake is a chocolate Bundt cake, topped with orange icing (presumably cream cheese) and then splattered with white icing for a spooky spider web effect. Each cake is a hefty 2.88 pounds and costs $13.49, which is pretty on par with Costco's previous Bundt cake offerings. Per the ingredients list, the cake includes chocolate liquor, but while a slice of alcohol-infused chocolate cake won't get you drunk, eating the whole thing might. But hey, what's Halloween without a bit of boo-zy fun?
The cake is made by Bakery Street, a California-based bakery. They also make mini pumpkin bundt cakes, but these appear to be available only at Costco in the Bay Area, whereas the larger, spookier bundt cake has been spotted by happy fans farther afield.
Costco's other Halloween goodies are more widely available
Costco's creep-tastic chocolate Bundt cake might be the star of the show, but some of the chain's other Halloween treats are equally tempting. For instance, Costco also has 36-count boxes of pumpkin-themed iced cookies, and ready-made cake pops decorated with little ghosts. Cute, spooky, and easy for grab-and-go sweets at a classroom Halloween party.
Alternatively, if you're feeling crafty, you can find Costco's Halloween version of the gingerbread house, complete with icing, sprinkles, and spooky decorations, or even a caramel apple-making kit. Of course, if you have your heart set on that spooky chocolate Bundt and can't find it in a Costco near you, you can make your own version at home. Start with our copycat Nothing Bundt Cake recipe, then top with orange cream cheese icing, drizzles of white spider webs, and spooky sprinkles. The recipe might not have chocolate liqueur, (though you could certainly add it!) but it does have one special secret ingredient: mayonnaise. And with this option, you can customize the cake, the icing, and the decorations as you please.