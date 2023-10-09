Costco Proves That Bundt Cakes Can Also Get Into The Spooky Spirit

As Costco shoppers know, you can find Costco bakery items for every season. Naturally, with Halloween drawing near, the chain has pulled out all the stops with spooky-themed desserts — including a webbed and oozing Bundt cake. Fans of the chain seem to be delighted.

The cake is a chocolate Bundt cake, topped with orange icing (presumably cream cheese) and then splattered with white icing for a spooky spider web effect. Each cake is a hefty 2.88 pounds and costs $13.49, which is pretty on par with Costco's previous Bundt cake offerings. Per the ingredients list, the cake includes chocolate liquor, but while a slice of alcohol-infused chocolate cake won't get you drunk, eating the whole thing might. But hey, what's Halloween without a bit of boo-zy fun?

The cake is made by Bakery Street, a California-based bakery. They also make mini pumpkin bundt cakes, but these appear to be available only at Costco in the Bay Area, whereas the larger, spookier bundt cake has been spotted by happy fans farther afield.