What Employees Wish You Knew About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is one of those places that has a universal appeal. There's a little something for everyone on the menu, and the atmosphere is such that it allows you to relax and let your hair down. With that said, we're certain there are things about the restaurant you don't know — and who better to fill you in on the details than the employees themselves?

In this post, we've scoured the internet for information that Texas Roadhouse insiders want you to know. On the surface, the company is a typical chain-style restaurant, but we were surprised to find out quite a few unique facts about the place that we're sure will strike your interest. In addition to facts about the food, we'll also explore patron-to-server relationships, restaurant decor, and much more.

Join us as we dig into the interesting details we believe the chain's employees want you to know about your local Texas Roadhouse.