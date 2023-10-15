The Top 2 Cheese And Jam Pairing Tips For Better Charcuterie Boards

A charcuterie board or a cheese board contains a hand-picked selection of food items that either go exceptionally well together or create a startling contrast that makes your taste buds pick up on certain nuances in flavor. Purpose and intention fuel the design of a perfect charcuterie board — it's not just a haphazard collection of meats, cheeses, and jams. Just like selecting the decor for a room so the space comes together, the best charcuterie boards are crafted from tips offered by professionals.

Chad Galer, vice president of product innovation and food safety at Dairy Management Inc., grew up on a dairy farm and studied microbiology at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. His many years of experience and vast knowledge of cheese have earned him the privilege of being a judge for the World Championship Cheese Contest, as well as other competitions. As a respected expert, Galer had some insightful tips on pairing cheese and jam to create a better, no-brainer charcuterie board.