The Top 2 Cheese And Jam Pairing Tips For Better Charcuterie Boards
A charcuterie board or a cheese board contains a hand-picked selection of food items that either go exceptionally well together or create a startling contrast that makes your taste buds pick up on certain nuances in flavor. Purpose and intention fuel the design of a perfect charcuterie board — it's not just a haphazard collection of meats, cheeses, and jams. Just like selecting the decor for a room so the space comes together, the best charcuterie boards are crafted from tips offered by professionals.
Chad Galer, vice president of product innovation and food safety at Dairy Management Inc., grew up on a dairy farm and studied microbiology at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. His many years of experience and vast knowledge of cheese have earned him the privilege of being a judge for the World Championship Cheese Contest, as well as other competitions. As a respected expert, Galer had some insightful tips on pairing cheese and jam to create a better, no-brainer charcuterie board.
Two essential tips for pairing cheese and jam
Pairing cheese and jam to create that magical midpoint of something wondrously new can be tricky. This is because both cheese and jam can add a potent flavor element, and if you're not careful, one can overpower the other.
Galer told Mashed, "Jam typically has strong flavors, so I typically serve it with a very small spoon or other small serving utensil. The jam should not overpower the cheese, and utilizing a very small spoon helps get just the right amount for a perfect pairing."
Galer also pointed out how important it is to use jam's variety to your benefit. "Jam is a very versatile pair for cheese due to the variety and how easy it is to have on hand. Of course, sweet fruit jams are easy to put on a cheese board to pair with most cheeses. A cheese board can be easily enhanced with a hot jam (spicy mango) or hot and smokey with hot pepper bacon jam. Also, don't forget sweet and savory jams, like tomato jam or Balsamic onion jam."