Climate Change Is Making Beer Taste Worse — For Those Who Didn't Already Care

In case you need yet another reason to care about climate change, consider your favorite beer. Regardless of what types of beer you drink, they're all starting to show the effects of climate change.

Beer production commonly involves hops, which are bitter flowers that provide the classic flavor and scent of beer. Hops are primarily grown in Germany, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, and the Pacific Northwestern region of the U.S. Unfortunately, weather changes in these areas — specifically higher temperatures and decreased rainfall — are not only reducing hops production by as much as 35%, but they're also affecting the hops' taste.

Higher temperatures, for example, have been linked to lower levels of bitter acids in hops. In other words, certain beers might start tasting a lot less bitter, and thus, tasting a lot less like beer. Sure, some breweries could counteract this by using more hops to get more bitter acids, but at the end of the day, higher demand for a dwindling product will only translate to higher prices and fewer breweries around.