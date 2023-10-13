Ewan McGregor Is Very, Very Specific About How Tea Should Be Made

To perfectly heat the pot, McGregor advises, "You get the boiling water, and you pour it in the teapot. Rinse it around to heat the pot," he said, miming moving the teapot in a circular motion. "And then, you pour it out." Next, McGregor explained, "You put your tea bags in, and then you add the water."

When it comes to steeping time, everybody's got an opinion, and McGregor is no different. "You have to leave it for more than three minutes," he insisted, adding, "less than three minutes, you get a good color, but you don't get a good taste. But, after three minutes, you get both. And, that's what you're after."

Another requirement for a great taste, according to McGregor, is milk. While he thinks adding milk to herbal tea is strange, he revealed he always adds milk to his black tea and channels his Scottish roots when pouring it. "In a proper British cup of tea, you put the milk in first — a little splash of milk and then the tea, and I think that's the way that it's best," he said. While some people also add sweeteners to their tea, it isn't for McGregor, who told the interviewer, "I don't do sugar or honey, no. It's sweet enough, you know?"

Sounds like the perfect cup of tea as far as we're concerned.