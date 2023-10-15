Celebrity Chefs We Wish Owned Restaurants

If you haven't been seeing your favorite celebrity chefs on TV lately, it's probably because they're super busy running a restaurant. For decades, the hottest eateries in major cities had months-long waitlists because of the person running the kitchen. Haughty food critics slinked into esteemed fine dining spots, commencing a bout of psychological combat between writer and chef, while the restaurant's reputation dangled in the balance. These practices have dwindled as attitudes toward haute cuisine shift and kitchen culture reckons with a less than savory past. Popular restaurants are increasingly eager to celebrate ingredients and heartfelt cooking, rather than the famous person who designed the menu.

There will always be Food Network stars, but now we root for passionate chefs battling it out in a reality cooking competition or a home chef charming us through a TikTok tutorial. Some of our new favorite celebrity chefs come from unlikely backgrounds; they are writers, holistic food experts, athletes, and former fast-food workers — one is a Hollywood actor. We won't forget the TV chefs who invited us into their kitchens and inspired us, but a lot of them already have restaurants we can visit. Here are the celebrity chefs we wished owned restaurants, and here's to hoping we can eat their food someday soon.