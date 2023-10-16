TikTok's Revolutionary Hack For Pizza Quesadillas Is Deliciously Effective

In a viral TikTok video by Jamie Milne (aka @everything_delish), the quesadilla hack gets revamped by making it, as they put it, "pizza style." In the four sections of their tortilla, Milne adds pizza sauce, shredded cheese, sliced mushrooms, and more shredded cheese. They recommend folding up the quesadilla and putting it on a hot pan with olive oil for about three minutes on each side or until it's at your desired level of crispiness.

While Milne's pizza quesadilla looks unarguably delicious, this unique mash-up of dishes shares its customizability with traditional pizza. You can easily swap out the mushrooms here for your go-to pizza toppings, replacing them with anything from pepperoni or buffalo chicken to peppers and onions or jalapeños. If you love a pesto pizza or something a bit on the spicier side, go for it. Maybe your preferred sauce is actually no sauce; try swapping out the sauce quarter for ricotta for a white pizza-style quesadilla.

While this method for whipping up a pizza quesadilla is certainly easy enough on its own, you can also toss it in the air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to ten minutes or to your desired crispiness. This has to be one of the easiest ways to get a homemade pizza-adjacent treat whenever you want one, and you're also equipped with the trick to making the best quesadilla at home in no time flat.