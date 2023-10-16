TikTok's Revolutionary Hack For Pizza Quesadillas Is Deliciously Effective
Quesadillas are a notoriously easy comfort food to whip up at home. But if you want to put a twist on this classic cheesy snack, pizza-fy-ing your quesadilla is just as simple. If you were anywhere near TikTok in 2021, then you probably remember the viral quesadilla hack that had folks folding a flour tortilla into quarters to create a unique handheld dish with layers of different ingredients. This is a great way to create a simple quesadilla with multiple ingredients and toppings, but there's one specific approach to this hack that you may want to try the next time you're considering ordering a pizza.
If you've tried this quesadilla folding hack with other ingredients before, then you already know how this pizza quesadilla is made. Start with a flour tortilla, lay it down flat, and make a single cut from the outer edge to the center point. Place a different ingredient in each quarter of the tortilla, and then fold each quarter in on the next until you've got a triangular quesadilla that's composed of four stacked layers. The only difference with this version is that you'll be using your favorite pizza ingredients, and what those entail is entirely up to your imagination and your appetite.
Personalize your pizza quesadilla
In a viral TikTok video by Jamie Milne (aka @everything_delish), the quesadilla hack gets revamped by making it, as they put it, "pizza style." In the four sections of their tortilla, Milne adds pizza sauce, shredded cheese, sliced mushrooms, and more shredded cheese. They recommend folding up the quesadilla and putting it on a hot pan with olive oil for about three minutes on each side or until it's at your desired level of crispiness.
While Milne's pizza quesadilla looks unarguably delicious, this unique mash-up of dishes shares its customizability with traditional pizza. You can easily swap out the mushrooms here for your go-to pizza toppings, replacing them with anything from pepperoni or buffalo chicken to peppers and onions or jalapeños. If you love a pesto pizza or something a bit on the spicier side, go for it. Maybe your preferred sauce is actually no sauce; try swapping out the sauce quarter for ricotta for a white pizza-style quesadilla.
While this method for whipping up a pizza quesadilla is certainly easy enough on its own, you can also toss it in the air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to ten minutes or to your desired crispiness. This has to be one of the easiest ways to get a homemade pizza-adjacent treat whenever you want one, and you're also equipped with the trick to making the best quesadilla at home in no time flat.