A Star Piping Tip Is Key For Perfect Homemade Churros

A churro is a remarkable comfort food. If you're not familiar with this cinnamon-dusted treat, imagine a hybrid that tastes like a donut but looks like a french fry. When this ridged dough stick is deep fried, the result is an irresistible treat that has a doughy interior and a crisp exterior that satisfies both taste and texture cravings. To elevate that experience, these treats are rolled in cinnamon-laced sugar, and then dipped into the sauce of your choice. This can be anything from chocolate or caramel to a fruity raspberry sauce.

However, as important as the cinnamon, sugar, and dipping sauce are, if your churro doesn't have the right shape, it will never be the best it can be. A smooth, round churro isn't what you want; you're looking for that familiar star-shaped churro. Before you even begin mixing up your dough, make sure you have the right piping tip or your treat won't turn out as satisfying as you hoped.