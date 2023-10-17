Hunt Brothers Pizza: 10 Facts About The Gas Station Chain

There are few foods Americans find as irresistible as the classic pizza. Our fellow citizens devour enough of the junk-y favorite for it to be measured not just by the slice or circular pies but by units of mass. Nothing illuminates the pull of this popular snack more than the National Association for Pizza Operators' findings that foodies, on record, inhale enough 'za on the regular to span 100 acres (the equivalent of 80 football fields) with plenty of places more than eager to fill the demand.

Major takeout titans could be the ones delivering numbers that big, but if we were forced to make any bets, there's also a convenience chain capable of generating that kind of hunger. Hunt Brothers Pizza is not the sort of pizzeria where you can phone it for delivery. It's a carryout concept, and since 1991, it's been primarily located within gas stations and convenience stores in remote corners of the South and Midwest.

No bones about it, the Tennessee-based brand makes "cheap" pizza. What else is there to know? A lot, actually. Those who've eaten their fair share of Hunk-a-Pizzas might be in the dark in knowing how the founders, whose childhood included loads of time running their family's drive-in in Austin, rose to the ranks. Still, we can only consider ourselves experts when the facts are on hand, so let's bite into the gas station chain's sizzling story.