Costco Is Decking The Halls Early This Year With Gingerbread Houses

Since it's still the middle of October, it might seem silly to start gearing up for the winter holidays. However, the next six weeks between now and Black Friday — aka the unofficial start to the Christmas season — will no doubt pass in the blink of an eye. Before we know it, we'll be busy with shopping, cooking, and attending holiday parties, so maybe stocking up on baking supplies and other winter-break activities in the middle of October isn't actually such a bad idea. And besides, Costco is doing it, so why shouldn't you?

As revealed in an Instagram post from user @costcobuys on October 15, the big-box retailer is decking its halls early in 2023 with gingerbread houses — and these aren't your average cookie residences, either. This year, shoppers can pick up Create-A-Treat's Gingerbread Chateau Cookie Kit from their local Costco warehouse to decorate this holiday season.

The kits retail for $15.99 (though prices may vary by location) and come fully stocked with icing, candy, and gingerbread cookies. What makes this seasonal Costco find a real win, however, is that its base is already pre-built, so you won't have to worry about some of the biggest mistakes you can make with a gingerbread house.