The Jolly Rancher-Esque Refresher From Starbucks' Secret Menu
Let's be real, the internet is full of Starbucks secret menu items. Some are a bust, due to either being too complex for employees to reasonably make or the chain discontinuing certain ingredients, but some are game-changers. One such notable Starbucks secret menu drink is the Jolly Rancher Refresher, said to taste just like the popular hard candies.
Unfortunately, the components of this drink may prove difficult to order through the app, so you might be better off ordering in person. To make this drink a reality, start by asking for a half Pineapple Passion Fruit Refresher and a half Strawberry Açai Refresher, mixed with liquid cane sugar to add sweetness. Next, ask for your drink to be topped with Passion Tango Tea and lemonade.
As you might expect, this drink includes flavor notes of strawberry, passion fruit, açai, apple, pineapple, and lemon, resulting in a sweetly tropical Refresher that gives major Jolly Rancher vibes without tasting like any specific flavor.
Change up the Starbucks Jolly Rancher Refresher to suit your preferences
Just like with any other drink on the Starbucks menu –- both secret and official –- the Jolly Rancher-inspired Refresher is endlessly customizable. There are some simple tweaks you can make: Starbucks Refreshers traditionally come with ice, so if you want a more concentrated drink, you'll need to specify that you don't want ice. In this particular drink's case, you can also swap out the Refresher flavors and tea for other options.
For instance, in addition to the Pineapple Passion Fruit and Strawberry Acai Refreshers, Starbucks also has the Mango Dragon Fruit Refresher. This means that if you prefer mango and dragonfruit to pineapple, you can make that swap. Similarly, you can swap out Passion Tango Tea for Peach Green Tea to give your Jolly Rancher drink some minty undertones.
As noted previously, the Jolly Rancher Refresher also includes liquid cane sugar, providing another opportunity for customization. If you'd like a sweeter drink, ask for more cane sugar syrup. If you'd like your drink to be less sweet, you can ask for less cane sugar syrup, or even nix it entirely. Either way, you're getting all the Jolly Rancher flavors in one sip, so it's a win in our book.