The Jolly Rancher-Esque Refresher From Starbucks' Secret Menu

Let's be real, the internet is full of Starbucks secret menu items. Some are a bust, due to either being too complex for employees to reasonably make or the chain discontinuing certain ingredients, but some are game-changers. One such notable Starbucks secret menu drink is the Jolly Rancher Refresher, said to taste just like the popular hard candies.

Unfortunately, the components of this drink may prove difficult to order through the app, so you might be better off ordering in person. To make this drink a reality, start by asking for a half Pineapple Passion Fruit Refresher and a half Strawberry Açai Refresher, mixed with liquid cane sugar to add sweetness. Next, ask for your drink to be topped with Passion Tango Tea and lemonade.

As you might expect, this drink includes flavor notes of strawberry, passion fruit, açai, apple, pineapple, and lemon, resulting in a sweetly tropical Refresher that gives major Jolly Rancher vibes without tasting like any specific flavor.