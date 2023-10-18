Put Your Leftover Cheese Wrapper To Good Use

If you've ever bought your cheese from the deli counter at the grocery store — or an actual deli — then you're probably familiar with cheese paper, which is paper coated in a combination of wax and polyethylene. What you might not know is that this covering is actually how you should be storing your cheese. While you won't find this wrapping on your Kraft singles, folks who are particularly serious about their fresh cheese will always choose cheese paper over plastic. If you also consider yourself a cheese lover, you may want to think twice before throwing out your cheese paper next time you finish up the Muenster — otherwise, you may have been storing your cheese wrong all along.

Cheese-mongers and deli workers alike use cheese paper because it actually keeps your cheese fresher than any other storage method. This special paper's coating keeps condensation and moisture away from the actual product. At the same time, it allows air to reach the cheese, which prevents it from drying out or going bad too quickly.