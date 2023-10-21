Bread Your Chicken With Ritz Crackers For A Buttery Crust

When it comes to breading chicken, you've got plenty of options. You can keep it simple with flour or breadcrumbs, or you can really zhuzh up your chicken with crushed pretzels, chips, or even crackers. Ritz crackers bring flavor notes of salt and butter, both of which can enhance the chicken itself.

Interestingly enough, the texture of Ritz crackers also plays well with breading chicken. Sure, they may be crispy as you bite into them, but Ritz crackers are also on the softer end of the cracker spectrum. This softness allows the cracker to better soak up your egg wash, ultimately creating a perfectly moist breading.

Using Ritz crackers to bread your chicken is as simple as crushing the crackers and dredging your egg-washed chicken in the crumbs. For the most basic Ritz breading, you don't even have to add seasonings –- just let the buttery, salty goodness of the cracker work its magic.