The Big Sign A Sam's Club Product Is Going To Be Discontinued

A big complaint people often have with grocery stores is the sudden disappearance of much-loved products. While some stores take the time to gently explain that limited shelf space means underselling items must be removed to allow newer products a chance to shine, it doesn't make it any easier or less frustrating if you've grown attached to a certain product. But you may be able to at least get a warning. While Costco shoppers have learned that an asterisk on price tags is bad news, it turns out those Sam's Club shelf tags will also alert you if a product isn't coming back.

If you see the letter "C" on an item's tag, the item is almost certainly canceled, meaning that, once all of that product is gone, it will not return to Sam's Club. A formed Sam's Club employee has confirmed that this is true and that the C can be found on either the lower left or top right of the tag (via Reader's Digest). For frequent customers, knowing Sam's Club's secret codes can not only help save you money but also serve as a reminder to stock up on your favorites when you see the dreaded "C" appear on the product's tag.