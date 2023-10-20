Sour Patch Kids Will Give You Money For Cringey Pics From Your Past

Sour Patch Kids candy reminds many people of the Halloween seasons of their childhoods, so it's perfectly fitting that the popular sour candy's Halloween campaign is taking fans back to their youth. Sour Patch Kids has announced "Cringe or Candy," a new online photo challenge that's perfect for a nostalgic spooky season. If you, like many adults, have a particularly embarrassing photo from your youth, then this could be the easiest few thousand dollars you've ever made.

If this challenge sounds right up your alley, then you have from now until October 31 to visit the Cringe or Candy website. Simply sign up and get ready to take a potentially humiliating trip down memory lane. As the website says, you must "face the ghosts of your past" and upload an allegedly cringey photo of yourself. Depending on your luck, you'll either get "sour shame or a sweet reward." The sweet reward in question is $5,000, which, of course, includes Sour Patch Kids. It seems the brand really knows how to put a nostalgic twist on trick-or-treat.