Protect Your Deep Dish Pizza From A Soggy Bottom With A Cast-Iron Skillet

As many have learned from using an air fryer, getting a desirable, crisp exterior while maintaining a moist interior requires a high even temperature for a short amount of time. The same is true for cooking pizza: high cooking temperatures for a short amount of time produce the best results. Cast iron can withstand temperatures up to 1,500 degrees, making the material more than capable of the task.

The next quality to point out is cast iron's amazing ability to retain heat. While it is not the best at heating evenly, if you take the time to preheat the skillet slowly while rotating it every few minutes, you will get a uniformly heated cooking surface that will retain the high temperature needed to get the task done.

Arguably, the most important feature of cast iron, especially when it comes to cooking, is its emissivity. Emissivity is a material's ability to radiate infrared energy (heat). Darker objects, such as cast-iron skillets, have a higher emissivity than reflective objects, such as stainless steel. This means cast-iron skillets cook more efficiently because they are better at radiating heat. Regarding pizza crust, not only does this quality crisp the surface, but it can help reduce the moisture from wet ingredients that would otherwise contribute to creating a soggy bottom.