What IQF Stands For And Why You Should Look For It In Seafood

Whether you're making some basic fish tacos on a Tuesday or a special shrimp scampi for Saturday night, adding seafood to your routine as a staple lean protein is a no-brainer. For example, you can usually get shrimp for a great price, and it's packed with nutrients, low in saturated fat, and great for an easy weeknight shrimp recipe. Your only dilemma, then, is deciding what kind of shrimp to choose: frozen shrimp in the bag or raw shrimp on display under the glass case.

Surprisingly, buying frozen is your best bet. While that may sound counterintuitive for those who abide by the fresh-is-best mantra, the American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) reassures consumers that for shrimp, frozen is fresh thanks to a modern fast-freeze and packaging method called the Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) technique. With IQF, shellfish like shrimp is frozen almost as quickly as it's caught. This type of quick freeze is a great way to seal in those fresh just-out-of-the-water elements in your seafood right up until you thaw it for cooking.

Commercially, IQF is accomplished by blast freezing, which, within minutes, freezes the product down to the individual pieces within each package. The idea is to freeze the seafood before any organic ripening at the biochemical level can even start.