You've (Likely) Been Dressing Creamy Salads The Wrong Way

Even if you love the burst of flavor that comes from biting into fresh vegetables, adding dressing can enhance the taste and presentation of a salad. The problem with dressing, particularly the creamy variety, is that it doesn't always spread evenly — or easily, for that matter. To coat all of your vegetables, you might be adding more dressing than you really need. Even then, you might still find some sections that have too much dressing, while others have too little. Obviously, tossing your salad mixes the ingredients to ensure you get a satisfying mouthful in every bite, but how you apply the dressing, even to a simple salad recipe, can dramatically affect your success.

When you add salad dressing to the top of a salad, you're only covering one side of your salad. Mixing it throughout takes a bit of tossing. If you dress the bowl first, then add the salad, you're covering the bottom and the sides of your lettuce, veggies, and other components. This makes the task more efficient and helps you coat every ingredient in your bowl with that delicious, creamy dressing.