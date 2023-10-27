Every Kirkland Sauce, Condiment, And Marinade On Costco Shelves, Ranked
When it comes to stocking up on kitchen essentials, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has become a trusted name for countless home cooks. From pantry staples to gourmet delights, Kirkland Signature offers a vast array of products that can elevate your meals, including a slew of condiments, sauces, and marinades. But with so many options to choose from, how do you decide which ones are worth your time and money?
We've done the heavy lifting for you and have carefully reviewed all of Kirkland Signature's products that are made for topping, tossing, drizzling, and marinating. We've done so by taking into account several key factors such as price, usability, versatility, and reviews and opinions from Costco shoppers just like you. With this guide, you can unlock the secrets to a tastier, more cost-effective kitchen. Whether you're a seasoned chef or just looking to spice up your everyday meals, this guide will help you navigate the condiment and sauce offerings of everyone's favorite warehouse club.
16. Kirkland Signature Organic Blue Agave
Ranked last on our list is the Kirkland Signature Organic Blue Agave. This all-purpose sweetener boasts a 72-ounce total net weight and proudly carries the USDA Organic label. Hailing from Mexico, it's offered at an attractive price point of $10.99 for a pack of two 36-ounce bottles (prices of all products may vary depending on your location).
While it's undeniably a good value, it might not be the top choice for many shoppers. Agave is known for its sweetening properties, but it lacks the versatility of honey as a condiment, sauce, or marinade ingredient. Some reviewers have noted that Kirkland's agave has a milder flavor profile compared to some of its competitors, which could affect its appeal to those seeking a more pronounced taste in their sugary syrups.
Although it might not be the star of the Kirkland Signature condiment lineup, the Organic Blue Agave still serves a purpose in the kitchen, especially for those looking for an organic sweetening option. However, its relatively subdued flavor might not make it a staple for every home cook.
15. Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey
The Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey takes the second-to-last spot on our rankings. This honey is Grade A and comes from Argentina, carrying the Kosher certification as well as being True Source Certified. Priced at $17.99 for a generous 5-pound container, it undoubtedly offers good value for those seeking a lot of quality honey at a low price. However, the odds of the average consumer being able to consume all of the honey before it begins to crystalize is low. So, although this is a great choice for bakers and big-batch home cooks, we don't see it as a popular go-to product for most homes compared to other condiments on the list, including other honey options offered by Costco's in-house brand.
While the Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey doesn't steal the limelight in our condiment rankings, it remains a cost-effective honey option, especially for those who appreciate the unique taste of wildflower honey.
14. Kirkland Signature Organic Tomato Sauce
Next up, we have the Kirkland Signature Organic Tomato Sauce, a pantry essential that comes in a bundle of 12 cans, each containing 15 ounces of sauce. Crafted from vine-ripened organic California Roma tomatoes, this product is certified USDA Organic. The beauty of tomato sauce lies in its versatility, making it a staple for virtually any kitchen. It serves as a foundational ingredient in countless recipes, from pasta and pizza to soups and stews, providing a rich tomato base. Priced at $9.49 for the entire pack, it's an exceptional deal, with each can costing a mere $0.79.
However, it's worth noting that when considered solely as a condiment or sauce, the Kirkland Signature Organic Tomato Sauce may not shine as brightly. On its own, it lacks the depth of flavor found in some of the other items on our list. To transform it into a truly delectable sauce, condiment, or marinade, you'd likely need to enhance it with additional ingredients and seasonings. While it may not win the top spot in our rankings for standalone flavor, it's still an invaluable addition to your kitchen due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. With a bit of culinary creativity and some added spices, this tomato sauce can easily be elevated to meet your specific taste preferences.
13. Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup
The Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup is next in line. This one-liter bottle is filled with 100% pure grade A amber rich goodness. Priced at $14.99, it undoubtedly provides a good value for the amount you receive. However, it doesn't rank as highly on our list compared to some other products, primarily due to two key factors. While maple syrup is a beloved condiment, it's primarily associated with breakfast foods like pancakes and waffles. This limited range of uses in the kitchen might not make it as versatile as some other items on our list.
Additionally, the sheer volume of maple syrup in this one-liter bottle may not be suitable for all households. Depending on your family size and how frequently you use maple syrup, this amount of product might be a bit excessive and take up space on your shelf. Nonetheless, the Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup is an excellent value, especially for maple syrup enthusiasts or those who enjoy frequent breakfast indulgences. It might not be as versatile as other condiments on our list, but it certainly brings a touch of sweetness to your morning routine.
12. Kirkland Signature Organic Marinara Sauce
The Kirkland Signature Organic Marinara Sauce is next on our list, offering a pack of three 860-milliliter jars, all for around $20. This marinara sauce is organic and made with vine-ripened California tomatoes, which aligns well with Costco's commitment to quality ingredients. When it comes to usability, marinara sauce is indeed a versatile and time-saving staple for a variety of dishes, from pizza to pasta to sandwiches, making it a handy addition to any kitchen. The three separate jars also aid in portion control and preventing waste.
However, the sauce's performance in the flavor department seems to fall short according to several reviews. One displeased customer on Reddit said the sauce was "reminiscent of canned SpaghettiOs or Chef Boyardee." While we like that the marinara sauce is organic and uses quality tomatoes, the sauce just hasn't received the same level of acclaim as some of the other products on our list.
11. Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Honey
Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Honey, available in a set of three 24-ounce bear-shaped plastic jars, is an appealing option for honey enthusiasts. This honey is 100% grade A, promising quality that meets your expectations. We like that it's packaged in three separate containers, which not only offers value but also enhances convenience in terms of storage and daily usage. The smaller package minimizes the risk of honey crystallization. In addition, some people prefer the distinct taste of raw honey, making it a popular choice.
However, honey, while delicious and versatile in its own right, does have limitations as a condiment. Its use may be confined to sweetening beverages and baked goods or drizzling over breakfast items. We had to give honey in general a lower ranking compared to other, more versatile products on Costco's shelves. While it may not top our rankings, it can cater to those who value raw honey's unique flavor and find it to be a good addition to their daily routines.
10. Kirkland Signature Heavy Whipped Cream
Ranked tenth on our list is the Kirkland Signature Heavy Whipped Cream. Each pack includes three 15-ounce cans of real heavy whipped cream. This Grade A product is sweetened, making it a delightful topping for desserts of all kinds and hot beverages. This sweet and creamy topping is a classic that all members of the family will enjoy. Its indulgent texture and taste are sure to elevate your favorite treats, from pie and ice cream to hot cocoa and coffee drinks.
However, this product falls lower in our rankings due to its limited versatility. While it excels as a topping for desserts and drinks, it may not be as multifunctional as some other condiments and sauces on our list that can be used in a wider range of recipes. So, if you're seeking a versatile sauce or condiment, you might find better options higher up on our list.
9. Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa, Medium
Salsa, as a condiment, can be a true chameleon in the kitchen. It's a fantastic accompaniment for a wide variety of dishes, such as alongside chips, as a flavorful dip for vegetables, or used on tacos, burritos, and grilled meats. The medium spice level of the Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa ensures it's not too mild or too hot, catering to a broad spectrum of palates. The advantage of having two bottles is that it simplifies portioning and extends the product's shelf life, making it more convenient for daily use.
However, this salsa falls in our rankings because whether you enjoy the product is largely determined by personal preference. The texture and flavor of salsa can be highly subjective, with some preferring a chunky, robust, and spicy salsa, while others may opt for a smoother, milder variant. This subjectivity in taste and texture is why Kirkland's take on salsa holds a mid-list position. It's a product that might be a hit for some and a miss for others, depending on taste.
8. Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberry Spread
As we move into the higher half of our rankings, we have the Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberry Spread. This product is a beloved favorite, especially among families with children, and finds its place here due to its widespread appeal and multiple uses.
Made with fresh strawberries and labeled USDA Organic, this spread provides a delightful taste of naturally sweet and fruity goodness. Its luscious strawberry flavor is versatile in the kitchen, serving as a perfect companion for a wide range of dishes. This spread shines as a condiment, perfect for spreading over breakfast toast, muffins, or pancakes. It's also an excellent ingredient on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and can be used as a sweetener in various recipes, such as homemade marinades or baked goods.
The one potential drawback is its substantial 2-pound size, which may be overwhelming for those who can't use it quickly enough. However, this might not deter everyone.
7. Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole
Making its entrance into the upper section of our list is the Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole, offered in a convenient pack of 16 individual 2.5-ounce servings. This product's ranking is higher than many other products due to the practicality of individual portions. The single-serve nature of the product ensures that guacamole enthusiasts can indulge at any time. These perfectly portioned servings significantly extend the shelf life of guacamole, which tends to spoil quickly once opened. Now you can enjoy your guacamole without the concern of it going bad.
This USDA organic guacamole is more than just a dip. It's a versatile condiment that can enhance a variety of dishes. It pairs wonderfully with tacos, nachos, burritos, and salads. It can be a flavorful topping for meat, toast, or beans. Its chunky texture and authentic flavors make it a versatile choice.
The primary drawback is personal taste preferences. Some individuals may prefer their guacamole with fewer chunks, more onions, or a spicier kick. The variability in preferences is why it may not be a universal favorite. However, for those who appreciate the convenience and versatility it offers, the Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole is a top choice.
6. Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Pine Nut Hummus
The Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Pine Nut Hummus takes a high spot in our rankings, and for good reason. Presented in a generous 34-ounce tub, this hummus embodies versatility when it comes to a condiment. Hummus can elevate an array of dishes. It's not just a dip; it's a canvas for creativity in the kitchen. You can use it as a spread for sandwiches and wraps or as a base for flavorful Mediterranean bowls. It's also a delightful dip for fresh veggies, pita bread, or as a side to complement grilled meats.
What makes this particular hummus stand out is its roasted pine nut flavor. This addition introduces a unique and delicious dimension to the classic hummus taste. The beauty of it is that you can customize it to your liking by adding extra toppings, herbs, or spices. The Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Pine Nut Hummus offers a delectable twist on a beloved classic, catering to diverse tastes and uses in the kitchen.
5. Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter
The Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter is a standout product known for its great value, offered at just $7.99 for a generous 27-ounce jar. What sets it apart is its simplicity — it's a single-ingredient almond butter, made solely from roasted almonds.
This almond butter's versatility is a key factor in its high ranking. It's a superb addition to various dishes and snacks. Spread it on toast, bagels, or sandwiches, add a spoonful to yogurt or smoothies, or use it as a dip for fruits, vegetables, or crackers. Having a jar of this high-quality, delicious-tasting almond butter is a great way to make sure good, nutritious snacks are easy to make.
An additional advantage is that this almond butter is made in a peanut-free facility, which makes it safer for individuals with peanut allergies. This consideration, along with its cost-effectiveness and versatility, contributes to its high ranking on our list.
4. Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter
Ranked fourth on our list is the Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter, a versatile and essential ingredient that holds a valued place in most kitchens. This creamy, dry-roasted peanut butter is lightly sprinkled with sea salt, adding a hint of savory complexity to its flavor profile. Kirkland's Organic Peanut Butter is prized by Costco shoppers for being USDA Organic and for its exceptional value. With two 28-ounce tubs for just $12.99, you get a great deal on a large amount of product that's easy to store.
Peanut butter is an iconic spread for a reason. It's not just a spread for bread; it's a culinary powerhouse. You can use it as a classic topping for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or pair it with bananas and honey for a delightful twist. It's ideal for creating savory Asian-inspired sauces and marinades for stir-fries and noodle dishes. You can even create delectable dips for fruits and vegetables by blending it with yogurt or honey. Or simply enjoy it with a spoon or spread on apple slices for a high-protein snack.
The Kirkland peanut butter is not your typical Jif or Skippy. There's no added sugar in this product, making this version a healthier all-purpose spread than its name-brand competitors. Reviewers say they appreciate the all-natural approach and claim they won't return to sugar-filled peanut butters after trying Costco's take.
3. Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce
The Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce is ranked high on our list, primarily for offering a convenient option for health-conscious consumers. This product comes in a box of 24 individual 3.17-ounce packs, making it perfectly suited for on-the-go snacking or portion-controlled servings. Costco's applesauce uses USDA Organic apples, ensuring a high-quality, natural flavor without unnecessary additives like extra sugar.
Beyond being a nutritious and healthy snack on its own, Kirkland's organic applesauce has a range of applications as a sauce in various meals. It can serve as a wholesome topping for pancakes or waffles, adding a fruity twist to your breakfast. In cooking, it can be used as a sweet yet sugar-free ingredient for baking or glazing dishes, or as a sweet sauce for grilled meat like pork. The compact, individual packs make it easy to incorporate into a range of recipes or enjoy straight out of the packet.
2. Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto
Taking the second spot on our list is the Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto, and it's one of our top choices for a multitude of reasons. Firstly, this pesto is renowned for its rich and flavorful profile, which is crafted with imported Italian Genovese basil. This particular basil variety is prized for its intense fragrance and taste, elevating the pesto's quality.
The beauty of basil pesto as a sauce and condiment in general is its versatility. It's a sauce that can upgrade a variety of dishes. Its vibrant green hue and bold, herbaceous flavor make it an excellent product for everything from pasta sauces to sandwiches and wraps. It can be used as a pizza sauce or a drizzle over grilled vegetables to bring a burst of flavor and fresh dimension to your meals.
While basil pesto is delicious, making it from scratch can be a time-consuming and labor-intensive process. With Kirkland's brand offering a ready-made solution, you can have the convenience of fresh pesto anytime without the hassle. Moreover, the value is hard to beat, as the 22-ounce container is priced at just $10.89, making it not only a convenient but also a cost-effective choice. It's not only a flavor enhancer but a time and money-saving addition to your kitchen.
1. Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil
Earning first place on our list is the Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil, which is available in a large 2-liter bottle. This product is a must-have thanks to its incredible number of uses throughout the kitchen. It's a cornerstone ingredient for a wide range of culinary creations. For starters, olive oil is an essential ingredient for creating quick and delicious sauces and dressings. With quality olive oil on hand, you can easily whip up a classic vinaigrette for salads, marinate meats for grilling, or sauté vegetables for a flavorful side dish. It's also perfect for drizzling over various dishes to enhance their flavor, including pasta, pizza, grilled seafood, and even freshly baked bread.
What makes this brand of olive oil exceptional is its universal appeal. It's favored not only by Costco shoppers but also by professional chefs, which attests to its quality and adaptability in the kitchen. This all-purpose, high-quality olive oil is the key to countless recipes and elevates the taste of dishes in various culinary traditions. Its rich flavor profile and affordable price make it an indispensable ingredient in any kitchen, earning it the top spot on our list.