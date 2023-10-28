Celebrity Chef Egg Salads, Ranked Worst To Best

Egg salad is simple, right? You mix some hardboiled eggs with mayonnaise, black pepper, and salt, and you've got yourself a protein-packed snack or sandwich spread. But if you follow celebrity chefs like Emeril Lagasse and Carla Hall, you know they don't just do the basics.

In fact, we tracked down seven celebrity chef egg salad recipes that differ from the plain old traditional egg salad that's been passed down through your family for generations. These recipes include a little of everything that extend far beyond the usual mix-ins, like mustard and paprika. Not sure if they're worth mixing up in your kitchen? We did the hard work for you by cooking and taste-testing egg salad recipes from Martha Stewart, Alton Brown, Rachael Ray, and other chefs you'll find on your TV, ranking them from worst to best.

Take our word for it or try them for yourself to form your own opinion. One thing we will say is that, although we list these from worst to best, it's simply a comparison of the egg salads we tested. They are each delicious in their own right, and there are absolutely no bad eggs in this lineup.