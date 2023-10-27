Those Nostalgic Flintstones Push-Ups Still Exist ... Sort Of

Nothing says "summer in the late '90s" quite like a Flintstones Push-Up pop. These ice cream treats were unique and delicious, but most people haven't seen or heard of them since they were kids. This naturally may lead you to believe that they're just another discontinued frozen dessert, but you may be surprised to find out that they still exist. Get ready for a nostalgia-fueled run to the grocery store.

Fred Flintstone and his modern stone-age family don't have the popularity they once did, so it's really no big shock that they're no longer the face of this particular kind of popsicle. The television show's popularity is a big part of how they ended up on the Fruity Pebbles box — and still haven't left. Whether they're promoted by the Flintstones or not, though, Nestle Push-Up pops exist, and you can find them practically everywhere, from Walmart to Sam's Club.

One box comes with three Push-Up pops, each one a different flavor, either Cherry Blast, Turbo Grape, or Outrageous Orange. This differs slightly from the product's original flavors, each of which corresponded with a particular character from the "Flintstones" show: Fred's Yabba Dabba Doo Orange, Wilma's Limerock Lime, and Barney's Raspberry Rubble.