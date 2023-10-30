Grill The Lettuce On Your Burger For Extra Smoky Flavor

Without a doubt, the best way to cook a burger is to slap the patties on a grill and give them some good char marks and smoky flavor. While that's great for the burger patties, however, what about the burger toppings? After all, dishes feel more cohesive when they carry consistent flavor notes in each and every bite.

Fortunately, it's pretty easy to maintain that smoky flavor throughout an entire burger. For instance, just as you might try grilling your salads, you can grill regular lettuce to make it crispy and smoky. As the lettuce rests on the grill, the moisture within it evaporates, leaving carbohydrates and sugars to caramelize and produce a toasty, nutty flavor. Meanwhile, the areas not touching the grill remain fresh and bright, providing contrast in both texture and flavor.

Now that we've addressed why you should try grilling lettuce the next time you grill burgers at home, let's explore how exactly you should conduct the grilling process for the best results.