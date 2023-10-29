How To Clean Glass Pans So They Become Crystal Clear

The holiday season is a time of copious casseroles. As you put your glass baking dishes through an intense workout over the next few months, using them as vessels for everything from sweet potato casserole to lasagna, it's likely they'll accumulate some brown and yellow stains. The quickest way to remove those is to use products you probably already have at home. A combination of baking soda and dish soap can effectively take down the toughest remnants.

There are a couple of proactive measures you can take to prevent the buildup of food altogether. First and foremost, use cooking spray sparingly. It's the main cause of nasty stains, so only use what you need. Secondly, it's key to wash the dish by hand as soon as possible because the longer the stains sit on the glass, the more stuck they become. Food remnants don't let go easily, so you might be tempted to purchase products that promise to eliminate the greasy dregs from your baking dish. There are a number of specific products that have grease-removing power – oven cleaner is known to do the job. But don't run to the store just yet. There are two simple kitchen cleaning products you likely already have that can easily tackle the greasy remnants on your glass pans.