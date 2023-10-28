Is Freeze-Distilled Milk Worth The Effort For Your Morning Coffee?

It seems like the internet never runs out of creative ways to boost your coffee routine, and it offers plenty of new tricks for avoiding the at-home coffee mistakes that could ruin your morning. A lot of people add milk in some form to their coffee, but have you ever heard of freeze distilled milk, and is it worth using in your morning coffee?

One coffee-based creator on TikTok shared a video that shows how to create freeze distilled milk that they claim tastes better than normal milk and is used by "world barista champions." To make freeze distilled milk, all you'll need is a carton of milk, an empty glass, and plenty of patience. Basically, the video's creators freeze the carton of milk, take off the cap, and flip the carton upside down into a glass, letting the milk collect as it melts. They then use the resulting freeze distilled milk to make a latte, topping off the drink with beautiful art crafted from the creamy concoction. The comments section is conflicted, with some saying they want to try the hack out, and others pointing out how lengthy the process is. A few suggested that you should just use evaporated milk or heavy cream in your coffee instead.