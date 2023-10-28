TikTok's KFC Mac And Cheese 'Hack' Is Really Just A Recipe
These days, the internet is swarming with "hacks," ranging from ridiculous crafts that don't actually work, to food hacks that are actually dangerous, to creations that require so many steps to get started that you might as well just start from scratch.
Many TikTok hacks fall into the last category –- particularly one person's method for upgrading KFC's mac and cheese. We could understand calling it a hack if all we had to do was add a KFC sauce or two, but instead, the process includes heating heavy cream, melting several kinds of cheese, adding seasonings, and folding in takeout containers of congealed KFC mac and cheese.
Sure, the TikToker in question notes that she didn't have time to make mac and cheese from scratch, but in the same amount of time it takes to zhuzh up a KFC side dish, we might as well have modified boxed mac and cheese. It would be about $12 cheaper, too.
How to doctor up KFC mac and cheese if you can't start from scratch
If you don't have the time or ingredients to make mac and cheese from scratch but can pick up a few containers from KFC, you can at least modify the mac and cheese enough to make it feel homemade. As TikTok user Cooking_Comedy_Chaos demonstrates, the main move is to make a fresh cheese sauce.
@cooking_comedy_chaos
KFC Mac Hack #kfc #hack #recipe #macandcheese #unicorn @KFC
Her recipe includes heating heavy cream, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, Kraft Singles, and Tony's No Salt seasoning into a gooey sauce. She then adds four containers of KFC mac and cheese, stirring it together until all the noodles are nicely coated. At this point, the mac and cheese could very well pass for homemade, though one viewer commented that KFC's pasta is "always overcooked and mushy."
At the end of the day, if you aren't starting a recipe from scratch, you'll have to work with what you have. Add the ingredients you need to make it taste good, but keep in mind that you're just creating another recipe, not a "hack" to make things easier or more efficient.