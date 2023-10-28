TikTok's KFC Mac And Cheese 'Hack' Is Really Just A Recipe

These days, the internet is swarming with "hacks," ranging from ridiculous crafts that don't actually work, to food hacks that are actually dangerous, to creations that require so many steps to get started that you might as well just start from scratch.

Many TikTok hacks fall into the last category –- particularly one person's method for upgrading KFC's mac and cheese. We could understand calling it a hack if all we had to do was add a KFC sauce or two, but instead, the process includes heating heavy cream, melting several kinds of cheese, adding seasonings, and folding in takeout containers of congealed KFC mac and cheese.

Sure, the TikToker in question notes that she didn't have time to make mac and cheese from scratch, but in the same amount of time it takes to zhuzh up a KFC side dish, we might as well have modified boxed mac and cheese. It would be about $12 cheaper, too.