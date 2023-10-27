Expert Explains How Best To Pair Wine With Vegan Dishes

When many of us think of wine pairings, our minds go straight to the notion of drinking the perfect wine with a cut of meat, type of seafood, or variety of cheese. That doesn't mean, though, that vegans don't have the ability to drink the ideal wine with their meals. Pairing wine with what you eat is an easy way to make your food taste even better and it's simpler than you think for vegans to do it, too.

So, is pairing wines with vegan foods different than pairing wines with meat and dairy-centric dishes? We asked an expert, and according to him, there is a slight difference. We talked to Ramon Manglano, Wine Director of the NYC Michelin-starred restaurant, The Musket Room. He told us a bit about the art of wine pairing. While he says that pairing wine with vegan dishes differs from pairing wine with meat dishes "to some extent," ultimately he says, "my approach to pairing food is always the same." Believe it or not, it's all about the cooking technique that was used to prepare your meal.