Tired Of Savory Cornbread? Use Cornmeal To Make Cookies Instead

Cornbread is divisive. If you are from the North, chances are, you think of cornbread as a cake. It may be made with a mix of cornmeal and flour, along with sugar. This can give it a sweeter, dessert-like appeal that some will claim is not real cornbread. This is likely because cornbread recipes that are typical in the South often call for no sugar. If you are tired of savory, rather than getting embroiled in the whole "controversy," why not sidestep the issue? Instead of making cornbread, use cornmeal to make a batch of cookies instead.

While it is definitely possible to make savory cookies, people probably won't be surprised (or upset) if your cornmeal cookies are sweet. In fact, hopefully, they will appreciate it. Cornmeal cookies deliver a delightful balance of flavors that may make you rethink both cornbread and cookies. Best of all, they can be a delicious way to enjoy a sweet version of cornbread without ruffling anyone's feathers.