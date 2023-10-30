What Is A Scooped Bagel, Anyway?

If you live in New York, you've probably heard about bagel scooping, and you may even have some pretty strong opinions about it. The concept is simple: You scoop out the dough around the inside middle of the bagel. People can use a spoon, fork, or even fingers to do the scooping. Others do it so it holds whatever cream cheese, salmon, or other toppings you want to put on your bagel. But as it began to gain in popularity in the past decade, it also became more controversial.

A 2016 New York Post article titled "Bagel scoopers are ruining NYC" pretty much sums up the disdain people had for this new phenomenon. "It was the moment I realized my ex was a monster," one interviewee said about a guy she broke up with upon seeing him do it. "Even watching someone eating [a scooped-out bagel] is completely repulsive."

Seven years later the topic is no longer front-page news, but occasionally lurks its head back up to make a scene. Bagel shops are much more accustomed to scooping out bagels, but there are still plenty of people who put themselves firmly on one side or the other.