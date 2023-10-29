The Pie Crust Hack That Removes The Risk Of A Soggy Bottom

Making fruit pies can be tricky, as any baker knows. Fruit isn't always in season, and if you're using frozen fruit instead of fresh, adding a thickener, like cornstarch, arrowroot starch, or tapioca flour is important to prevent a watery pie. Getting the crust right also takes a little practice. Using chilled butter and cold water will help create a flaky crust, but using an easy hand when mixing the dough and chilling it before putting it in the oven is also necessary if you want to avoid a hard or mushy pie crust. But sometimes, you do everything right, and you still end up with a soft and wet pie bottom.

An Instagrammer discovered a pie crust hack to absorb extra liquid from your fruit filling and prevent the bottom of your crust from getting soggy: oats. According to @answerswithanna, sprinkling two tablespoons of oats on the bottom of the pie before adding the fruit filling will prevent you from encountering that dreaded soft and spongy pie bottom.

"Yay! No more soggy apple pie!" responded one excited person in the comments. "I did not know this! Thank you!" said another. Meanwhile, many respondents pointed out their own solutions to avoid a soggy pie bottom.