Well-Seasoned Bread-Dipping Oil Will Be The Talk Of Your Next Girl's Night

There might be nothing better than hearing the words, "Would you like some bread for the table?" Usually, that bread also comes with dipping oil. The combination of warm bread and oil makes the perfect appetizer for any occasion. A significant amount of the right seasoning is the key to taking your oil to the next level and impressing your friends at your next girl's night.

Legallyplantbased on Instagram shared their recipe for bread-dipping oil and lemon zest is an ingredient you may not have been expecting to see on the list. The dip is olive oil-based. Besides lemon zest, the recipe also includes spices like oregano and basil, chili flakes, chopped parsley and thyme, finely diced olives, and balsamic vinegar. Clearly, this oil isn't short on seasoning. Once you've mixed all of the ingredients together, you're left with a dipping oil that's desperately waiting to have bread dunked in it. Users in the comments love the recipe, calling it "amazing," and "perfection."