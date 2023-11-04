The Reason In-N-Out Burger Has Stayed Virtually The Same Over Many Years

It is often said that if something isn't broken, you shouldn't try to fix it. That's the mentality that In-N-Out Burger has lived by since its founding in 1948. As the first drive-thru restaurant in California, In-N-Out introduced the two-way speaker system and customers were able to experience the revolutionary concept of ordering and receiving food while inside their vehicle. As the name would suggest, customers were able to get "in and out" of the drive-thru line quickly.

Since the marketing centered around getting food fast, the menu itself needed to be simple and streamlined. That simplification allowed the first In-N-Out to focus on quality over quantity, which has been the key to its success and longevity. The founder, Harry Snyder, would source local ingredients and prepare the meat and produce by hand. His management philosophy as a business owner was, "Quality, Cleanliness and Service." This mindset that prioritized freshness can be seen in the chain's success to this day.

The West Coast company has notably restricted its expansion because of its vicinity to distribution centers and its dedication to keeping all beef and potatoes fresh, not frozen. Its simplicity speaks to its novelty, which is also why the In-N-Out menu has stayed virtually the same over the years. The minor changes that have taken place are aligned with the brand's promise of quick, convenient, and fresh food. While the original menu included hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, and bottled soda, milkshakes were eventually added nearly three decades later.