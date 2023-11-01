The Best And Worst Food & Drink Advent Calendars Of 2023, Based On User Reviews

As the year winds down and the holiday season approaches, it's time to delve into one of the most delightful and delicious traditions of the season: advent calendars. We're here to explore both the crème de la crème and the absolute lemons of the food and drink advent calendars available for the 2023 season.

Advent calendars have come a long way since the days of plain chocolate behind every window. Today you can count down to Christmas with an array of edible and sippable surprises. From artisanal chocolates to craft beers, these calendars are designed to tantalize your taste buds and make your holidays just a little bit sweeter.

But, as we know, not all calendars are created equal. For every hidden gem that delights your senses, there's a disappointment that leaves you wondering why you invested in it. That's where we come in — to guide you through the maze of choices, revealing the best and worst food and drink advent calendars of 2023. We evaluated each calendar based on user reviews and how much value you're getting for your money. Grab a cozy beverage, put on your stretchy pants, and join us as we unwrap the calendars that aim to help make this holiday season the most delicious one yet.