What Makes Jamaican Curry Powder Unique?

Curry is a staple on restaurant menus all over the world. No matter what country you're in, there's a good chance you can find someone selling curry. But what is curry powder, and what does it taste like? If you ask multiple people, you'll probably hear something different from each of them. This is because curry powder is typically a mixture of spices and can vary from culture to culture. The term "curry" was used by colonizers as a way to generalize flavors they weren't familiar with, particularly in Indian food. The bright orange-hued curry powder we typically see in grocery store spice sections, which consists of turmeric, cumin, ginger, and black pepper, is widely associated with Indian cuisine. However, one curry powder you're less likely to encounter at your everyday grocery spot comes from Jamaica.

Jamaican curry powder contains some of the same ingredients as the regular curry powder. However, some added flavors give it a Caribbean flair. Like other curry powders, it has several applications in your kitchen, from flavoring soups and stews to meats to sauces.