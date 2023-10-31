Overnight French Toast Casserole Is The Ideal Holiday Breakfast For A Crowd

One of the most important conversation topics this time of year is what you'll be eating on cozy holiday mornings while surrounded by friends and family. Whether everyone's pitching in or you're carrying the entire meal on your shoulders, it's best to go in with a game plan. Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli engineered an Overnight French Toast Casserole recipe that takes the decision-making out of the equation.

Traditional French toast is a breakfast classic that comes in infinite variations. Soft bread gets soaked in a mixture of egg, milk, sugar, and cinnamon and is fried in hot butter until it develops a crispy outer layer over a fluffy interior. On top, you can enjoy fruit, chocolate, butter, and maple syrup. Some people even experiment with savory versions that receive a serving of vegetables and herbs.

The best thing about Carli's Overnight French Toast Casserole is that it's ready to go in the oven when you wake up, saving you time and effort during morning gathering time.