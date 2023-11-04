Fig Grilled Cheese Won't Be Perfect Unless You Use Sourdough Bread

It's hard to beat a classic grilled cheese sandwich. When faced with the choice of a fancy, gourmet meal and a simple grilled cheese, many would opt for the latter because it's comforting and nostalgic. Mashed recipe developer Jamie Batchell-Shelbert bridged the gap between fine dining and a simple sandwich with her Fig Grilled Cheese recipe. This sandwich is held together by sourdough bread, which she says is the perfect vessel for the creamy gruyere and fig jam.

Sourdough is the right bread for this dish because it toasts like magic in the hot butter that Batchell-Shelbert uses in her recipe. The sandwich cooks in a pan for several minutes on each side, giving the bread plenty of time to crisp up on the outside while maintaining a fluffy inside. Sourdough really shines when toasted slowly over low heat because this method highlights the bread's texture. Sourdough is also known to have a more complex flavor than other kinds of loaves, which this recipe highlights.

"This is truly one of my favorite sandwiches," Batchell-Shelbert said. "I've prepared it for many friends...and wowed them all." This recipe comes together in just under 20 minutes. Batchell-Shelbert recommends serving it at brunch or during any special occasion.