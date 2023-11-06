Frying Adds New Life To Leftover Pasta

For some people, leftovers are a convenient way to squeeze in a meal since the dish is already fully prepared. However, not everyone loves the idea of eating the same food multiple times. Plus, day-old food is rarely as good as the fresh version. Of course, your leftovers may change a bit after sitting in the fridge overnight but the way you prepare them can make all the difference.

When it comes to a meal like pasta, the leftover noodles are usually congealed together, and most of the sauce gets absorbed. Therefore, instead of sticking your leftovers in the microwave and chewing on rubbery noodles, using a frying pan to reheat your pasta for a new version of your leftover meal can be ideal. Oftentimes, the oils in your pasta sauce break down in the pan and begin to lightly fry your noodles, giving them a flavorful crispy coating.

While it may seem unusual, frying up your leftover pasta for breakfast is a great option if you won't have access to your stove during lunchtime. Plus, Oregon Live discusses the importance of creating a different type of meal with your leftovers. Instead of adding more pasta sauce, consider new toppings like a fried egg and cheese or meat and veggies with a sprinkling of herbs. The options are extremely versatile. Simply start by drizzling some oil into a hot, preferably cast iron, pan, and let your pasta sit for a few minutes before flipping it, so the edges brown.