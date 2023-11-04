An Exploding Can Of Cooking Spray Led To A $7.1 Million Payout

When you're in your kitchen cooking or baking, you're bound to use some supplies or ingredients and place them within reach. Sometimes accidents happen, bottles get knocked over, messes occur, or worse. But what about when something you're not even using inexplicably explodes? That's exactly what happened to Hub City Club head cook Tammy Reese when a can of Swell cooking spray ignited while she was making a pot pie in the kitchen of the Shippensburg, Pennsylvania establishment. The cooking spray wasn't even on the counter but was sitting on a shelf over the stove, and it ended up causing a catastrophic accident. Reese's hands, arms, and face endured second-degree burns. Six years later, A jury has awarded her $7.1 million in her lawsuit against Conagra, the food company that produces Swell, Pam, and other cooking sprays.

Conagra's spokesperson, Dan Hare, told The Washington Post that the company didn't agree with the verdict and may appeal. "Safety of our products and our consumers is always a top priority of Conagra," he said. "We continue to stand by our cooking spray products, which are safe and effective when used correctly, as instructed."

But Reese isn't the only person who has come forward. Meyers & Flowers and Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder, the law firms representing her, have brought 55 more lawsuits against Conagra.