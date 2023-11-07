Cheese Curds Vs Mozzarella Sticks: What's The Gooey Difference?

It's hard to improve upon perfection, but you can't argue that crunchy breading doesn't take melted cheese to new heights. Take mozzarella sticks, for example. Mozzarella sticks are beloved by many — and for good reason. You'll find them on restaurant appetizer menus everywhere. Yes, they're more common at Italian restaurants, but pubs and other eateries peddle these hot, gooey cheese sticks as well.

Cheese curds, the cousin of this salty, melty cheese snack, don't receive as much notoriety, but that's not because they aren't incredibly delicious. In the Midwest, cheese curds are king. You'll see them way more often in this portion of the United States. The rate of dairy production (and the quality of dairy products) in Midwestern states like Wisconsin has resulted in the state being dubbed "America's Dairyland."

Because these two fried cheese snacks consist of similar ingredients — melted cheese and breading — they're often confused with one another. On the surface, the two items look noticeably different. Mozzarella sticks are served, as the name suggests, in sticks, whereas cheese curds are smaller and more irregular in size than mozzarella sticks. Beyond that, they go through different journeys before reaching their final forms.